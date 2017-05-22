Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Detroit

By Lori Melton



Boundary-pushing thrill seekers crave fun and adventure. It may come as a surprise that there are plenty of Greater Detroit Area activities designed to deliver the ultimate adrenaline rush. If you love climbing higher, falling faster and just generally feel like “the sky is the limit” when it comes to exciting entertainment, then check out our picks below for five of the best summer thrill-seeking activities in and around Motor City.

The Adventure Park at West Bloomfield

6600 West Maple Road

West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322

(248) 419-1550

www.westbloomfieldadventurepark.org

Anyone seeking high-flying adventure can find plenty of heart-pounding things to do here! This park offers an amazing blend of nature and fun. You’ll find a series of platforms scattered through the trees which are connected by cables, rope and zip lines. The Aerial Forest Adventure Park within boasts over 130 aerial challenges including 13 zip lines, and 10 aerial trails with five levels of difficulty. You can choose your own level of color-coded challenge. Climbers are harnessed for all activities, a safety orientation is given and there are plenty of options lower to the ground for beginners.

Westwind Balloon Company

1310 Maple St.

Plymouth, MI 48170

(734) 667-2098

www.westwindcos.com/balloon 1310 Maple St.Plymouth, MI 48170(734) 667-2098

Taking a hot air balloon ride is a thrilling and visually-stunning experience. Westwind Balloon Company offers rides that take you across Oakland County and over the lakes and woods surrounding Kensington Metro Park or Island Lake Park. This kind of breathtaking excursion makes an unforgettable gift or grand romantic gesture. Flights are generally scheduled two hours before sunset or at sunrise and last about an hour.

Planet Rock

1103 W. 13 Mile Road

Madison Heights, MI 48071

(248) 397-8354

www.planet-rock.com 1103 W. 13 Mile RoadMadison Heights, MI 48071(248) 397-8354

Indoor rock climbing enthusiasts will love this high-climbing haven. With locations in Ann Arbor and Madison Heights, Planet Rock offers 25,000 square feet of climbing space with walls up to 50 feet high and routes up to 70 feet long. Both locations cater to recreational and competitive climbers. Madison Heights houses a 15-meter official competition speed climbing wall and an ice climbing training area. Planet Rock also offers training classes for all ages and a fun summer camp for kids.

Related: Best Places to Picnic in Detroit

Magnum Helicopters, LLC

6544 Highland Road

Waterford, MI 48327

(248) 730-1230

www.magnumheli.com 6544 Highland RoadWaterford, MI 48327(248) 730-1230

If you want to soar through the sky and take in some incredible scenery, a helicopter tour can be an exciting aerial experience. Magnum Helicopters offers several chopper tours in and around the Greater Detroit Area. For instance, you can take the 50 Plus Lakes Tour, which flies over several beautiful lakes including Crescent Lake, Otter Lake, Square Lake, Turtle Lake and more. The Detroit City Tour hits several Detroit landmarks including the Dodge Mansion grounds, Woodland Cemetery and the Detroit River. Flights run year-round, during the day and at night.

Capital City Skydiving

7080 W. Sherwood Road

Fowlerville, MI 48836

(517) 219-4709

www.capitalcityskydiving.com 7080 W. Sherwood RoadFowlerville, MI 48836(517) 219-4709

Skydiving gives the ultimate rush to a lot of thrill seekers because nothing quite compares to jumping out of a plane to experience a 120-mph free fall to the earth. Capital City Skydiving is a Michigan-based adventure company which offers tandem and solo jumps from nine locations across the state. Capital City has certified instructors, an excellent safety record and great customer reviews.

Related: America’s 5 Best Waterfall Hikes