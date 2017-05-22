Prosecutor: Man Charged In Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Infant Was Driving On Suspended License

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man who crashed his car into a van killing a baby was driving on a suspended license, according to authorities.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says 31-year old Deandre L. Cody will be arraigned in 36th District Court Monday on multiple charges in connection with the incident that left a 6-month-old boy dead and three others injured.
According to investigators, Cody disregarded a stop sign at Puritan and Archdale the night of Thursday, May 18, and crashed a Pontiac Grand Prix into a Chrysler Town and Country driven by a 40-year-old Detroit woman, with her kids in the backseat.
The children were ejected from the vehicle, police said, and were rushed to a local hospital. Two girls, ages two and four years old, survived with serious injures while their younger brother was pronounced dead. The mother also suffered serious injuries.
Cody did not stop at the scene, police said, but was tracked down by detectives and arrested late Friday.
He is charged with the following: one count of failure to stop at an accident when at fault resulting in death, two counts of failure to stop at an accident resulting in serious injury or serious impairment, one count of driving with license suspended (DWLS) causing death, and two counts of DWLS causing serious injury.
An arraignment was scheduled for 2:30 p.m.