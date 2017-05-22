Tigers Option Sanchez To Triple-A Toledo After He Gives Consent

By Will Burchfield

Things haven’t worked out for Anibal Sanchez as a long reliever. The former ERA champion wants to be a starter again.

So Sanchez accepted a demotion to Triple-A Toledo on Monday afternoon, with the intention of stretching out his arm to presumably rejoin the Detroit Tigers rotation.

He had the ability to reject the move given his 10-and-5 rights.

The Tigers recalled RHP Warwick Saupold to take Sanchez’s place on the roster.

Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez has accepted an optional assignment to Toledo (AAA) and RHP Warwick Saupold has been recalled from Toledo. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 22, 2017

Sanchez has struggled mightily this season out of the Tigers bullpen, posting a 9.00 ERA and a 2.048 WHIP over 11 appearances. He has allowed nine home runs in 21 innings.

The 33-year-old hasn’t started a game for the Tigers since Sept. 22 of last season. Over 26 starts in 2016, Sanchez went 5-12 with a 6.04 ERA and a 1.478 WHIP.

Via MLB.com’s Jason Beck, Sanchez will start Tuesday’s game for the Toledo Mud Hens.

Anibal Sanchez optioned to Toledo. He'll start tomorrow for @MudHens. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) May 22, 2017

The Tigers and Sanchez discussed a potential move to Toledo over the weekend. According to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, the decision was ultimately Sanchez’s.

The decision was Sanchez's, Ausmus said: He wants to be a starting pitcher. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) May 22, 2017

Saupold, 27, has impressed thus far in Toledo. In seven starts, he has a 2-0 record with a 2.90 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP.

The Tigers owe Sanchez $16.8 million this season with a 2018 club option that includes a $5 million buyout. He led the A.L. in ERA in 2013, a year after signing a five-year, $80 million contract.