Used Clothing Store Gets Surprise Donation Of Marijuana

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WWJ/AP) – A suburban Minneapolis police department has good news for the person who donated dozens of plastic baggies of marijuana along with their kid’s old clothes: It’s safe and sound and ready to be picked up at the station.
The Argus Leader reports that the Maplewood Police Department posted a photo on Facebook of the surprise donation to the Once Upon a Child store with an invitation to the owner to come in and claim it.
Police say the there is more than 100 grams of marijuana portioned, apparently, for intended sale.
“If you accidentally donated 111 grams of marijuana along with your clothing earlier to a local store please come to the PD so we can reunite you! We know you spent a lot of time dividing them into these perfectly measured baggies & must be missing them,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
Not surprisingly, no one has come forward yet.
