Best Memorial Day Events In Detroit

By Chase Hunt The Memorial Weekend events will soon begin remembering our fallen heroes who risked their lives protecting this country. Across the country and in Detroit, Michigan, events and festivals as well as celebrations of liberty will occur. The guide below will provide places to check out when looking for activities such as the annual music festival at Hart Plaza, Eddie Money opening the DTE concert season or the reenactments at Greenfield Village.

Downtown Northville Flower Sale

www.northville.org Date: Friday, May 26, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lining the streets of downtown Northville, the 30th annual flower sale will happen on Friday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flowers, shrubs and other plants along with accessories for gardening will be available to purchase. Along the way, find a bouquet or other flower to place on the resting places of those lost in our wars.

Civil War Remembrance

The Henry Ford, Greenfield Village

www.thehenryford.org The Henry Ford, Greenfield Village20900 Oakwood Blvd.Dearborn, MI 48124(313) 982-6001 Date: Saturday, Mary 27 through May 29 From May 27 through May 29, the Greenfield Village will have its Civil War Remembrance event with reenactments, period music and insights. In one of the United States’ most important points in history, visitors will get an informative look into the defining moment of the country with exhibits, presentations and a national moment of silence at 3 p.m. on Monday. The war that defeated the Confederacy and ended slavery killed an estimated 750,000 people, 7.5 million in today’s equivalent.

Hazel Park Memorial Festival

www.hazelpark.org Green Acres Park620 W. Woodward Heights Blvd.Hazel Park, MI 48030(248) 546-7000 Green Acres Park will begin its annual festival which lasts five days and includes the carnival, live music, bingo, a car show and of course the parade. Tickets can be purchased at $1 each or 50 for $40. There's the option of a daily arm band Thursday and Friday at $20 while Saturday, Sunday and Monday. It starts on Thursday, May 25 at 4 p.m. More information

Eddie Money at DTE Energy Music Theatre

www.palacenet.com/venues-events/dte-energy-music-theatre 7774 Sashabaw RoadClarkston, MI 48348(248) 377-0100 A yearly tradition, classic rocker Eddie Money will once more kick off the concert season at DTE Energy Music Theatre. The venue has been ranked the nation’s most attended amphitheater by Amusement Business/Billboard for 21 years. Since 1992, Money has been the first show at the outdoor pavilion venue singing favorites such as his signature song “Take Me Home Tonight.”