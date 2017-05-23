Bill Horschel, Byron Nelson, Brittany Horschel
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Horschel’s Wife Opens Up On Battle With Alcoholism

May 23, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Bill Horschel

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Billy Horschel’s emotions from winning the AT&T Byron Nelson went far beyond ending more than two years without a victory.

One day after Horschel was vague about issues off the course, his wife took to Twitter to reveal she is battling alcoholism. Brittany Horschel said last weekend marked the one-year anniversary of her sobriety.

“I write this nervously, skeptically, but also proudly because I have embraced the woman I have become over the past year,” she write in a poignant post . “One year ago, I began a journey to a healthy me, mentally and physically. I will keep his simple, ‘I am an alcoholic.’ I say that now without shame.”

Horschel and his wife met at Florida, where she played on the golf team.

She gave birth to their first child, a daughter, right as Horschel was winning the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship at the end of 2014 to capture the $10 million FedEx Cup. They had their second child in April.

Horschel declined to get into specifics on the extra layer of emotions after his playoff victory over Jason Day.

“Just life gets in the way sometimes and, you know, it’s truly special to be winning on something on a day like this that’s I honestly … I’m not able to talk about it right now,” he said. “But it’s just lot of stuff happens in the last year and this is just … this is nice.”

Brittany Horschel said in her post that her husband respectfully left her to answer it however she wanted, if at all.

“However, to not answer would not only be unfair to him, but to my own integrity,” she said.

She said she spent the end of last May through July in a treatment center in South Florida. She said her husband took full responsibility taking care of their first child, moving into a new home, competing on the PGA Tour and “God only knows what else and what all went through that man’s head during that time.”

“He silently battled through, with support from family and close friends, a very sad, scary and trying time,” she wrote.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch