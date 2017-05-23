Man Drives 14 Miles With Passed Out Drunk Sleeping On His Trunk [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

We have all had that incident where we left our coffee or some type of beverage on the top of our car and drove off.

The drink is gone, never to be seen again.

In Memphis, Tennessee they must have some sticky cars.

A man was so drunk he decided to take a little nap on the trunk of a parked car, the owner had no idea he had a drunk on his car and drove off. He made it past the parking lot, he managed to make it to an interstate and drove for 14 miles before noticing the man.

“There is no way to describe it. It’s unbelievable,” Carl Webb said. Webb and his wife were leaving a barbecue festival on Thursday night in downtown Memphis. They had backed their vehicle into a parking space at Carolina and Riverside. “We came down the aisle, walked right to the car, opened it up on both sides. Hazel and I got into the car,” Webb said.

You might be wondering “how the heck didn’t he notice some dude sleeping on his car?” Mr. Webb also had his sunshade up on his car, it was dark so there is a little bit of wiggle room to give him the benefit of the doubt that he didn’t really notice the man on his trunk.

Webb wound up getting pulled over and that’s when things got interesting.

“The officer came up and he said, ‘Mr. — are you aware there’s a body on your trunk?’ And that did not register. He goes, ‘Mr. I’m not messing with you. There’s a body on your trunk.’ So I got out. We walked around and sure enough, there he was — still hanging on! Still unconscious, just lying there,” Webb said.

I have no idea how this man managed to stay without flying off the back of the car. After seeing the video you have to wonder how slow was Webb driving?