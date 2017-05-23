Gas Station Nacho Cheese Linked To Deadly Botulism Outbreak

(WWJ) Gas station nacho cheese had been linked to a botulism outbreak in California that killed one person and sickened at least 10 more, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Tests have confirmed the botulism toxin was present in nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station in the Sacramento suburb of Walnut Grove, the agency said in a release.

Wisconsin-based food distributor Gehl Foods said in a statement that it had been notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the company’s nacho cheese was among the products that inspectors seized at the gas station. No Gehl Foods products have been recalled in connection with the outbreak.

CDPH says the affected cheese sauce was removed from sale on May 5 and the CDPH believes there is no continuing risk to the public.

“While there are still unanswered questions about this outbreak, these tragic illnesses are important reminders to be vigilant about food safety,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith. “As we head into the summer barbecue season, both indoor and outdoor chefs need to be on guard against all foodborne illnesses.”

The San Francisco County coroner’s office identified the dead man as Martin Galindo-Larios Jr., 37, according to the Associated Press.

On Monday, Matt Conens, a spokesman for the CDPH declined to release further information on the death, the condition of the other victims, or the status and extent of the investigation into the outbreak.

The toxin that causes botulism can be found in foods that are not properly processed or stored.

It is odorless and colorless, so it is not possible to tell if a product is contaminated just by looking at it. In the kitchen or at your backyard grill, simple steps can prevent many types of foodborne illnesses, including:

Cook – Make sure foods are cooked to the right temperature.

Clean – Wash hands and surfaces often.

Chill – Refrigerate foods properly.

Separate – Separate raw meats from other foods. Symptoms of botulism, include double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth, and muscle weakness, according to health officials. Find food-safety information on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

