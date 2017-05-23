Gas Station Nacho Cheese Linked To Deadly Botulism Outbreak

(WWJ) Gas station nacho cheese had been linked to a botulism outbreak in California that killed one person and sickened at least 10 more, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Tests have confirmed the botulism toxin was present in nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station in the Sacramento suburb of Walnut Grove, the agency said in a release.
Wisconsin-based food distributor Gehl Foods said in a statement that it had been notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the company’s nacho cheese was among the products that inspectors seized at the gas station. No Gehl Foods products have been recalled in connection with the outbreak.
On Monday, Matt Conens, a spokesman for the CDPH declined to release further information on the death, the condition of the other victims, or the status and extent of the investigation into the outbreak.
