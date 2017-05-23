Actor Sir Roger Moore Dies At 89

May 23, 2017 10:00 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing big screen secret agent James Bond, has died. He was 89 years old.

Moore played the famous spy in seven Bond films — including “Live and Let Die” and “The Spy Who Loved Me.” Moore’s family confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he had died in Switzerland after “a short but brave battle with cancer.”

“We are all devastated,” the message continued, “…The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”

Fans took immediately to social media to express their condolences and share photos of the iconic star.

A statement from Moore’s children, reads: “Thank you Pops for being you, and being so very special to so many people.”

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch