Actor Sir Roger Moore Dies At 89

DETROIT (WWJ) – Actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing big screen secret agent James Bond, has died. He was 89 years old.
Moore played the famous spy in seven Bond films — including “Live and Let Die” and “The Spy Who Loved Me.” Moore’s family confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he had died in Switzerland after “a short but brave battle with cancer.”
“We are all devastated,” the message continued, “…The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”
Fans took immediately to social media to express their condolences and share photos of the iconic star.
A statement from Moore’s children, reads: “Thank you Pops for being you, and being so very special to so many people.”
