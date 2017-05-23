Detroit Police Seek 2 Men, 1 Woman In Early Morning Carjackings

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are warning drivers following two carjackings just 35 minutes apart, early Tuesday morning in Detroit.
Police say a driver who was stopped at a traffic light at E. McNichols and John R Rd, at around 3:15 a.m., was hit by a car from behind.
When he got out to check the damage, a suspect pointed a gun at him stole his SUV, police said. About a half hour later the stolen SUV hit another car at W. McNichols and Oak Drive near Livernois. When that driver got out, two suspects pointed a gun at him and took his car.
Police say they are looking for two men and a woman in connection with the crimes, although no further suspect description was provided.
No shots were fired and the victims were not physically hurt.