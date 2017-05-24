Should Dogs Be Allowed On Restaurant Patios? Michigan Senate Passes Bill

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Your beagle could join you for brunch under a bill advancing in the Michigan Legislature.

While state law generally prohibits live animals at restaurants, patrons could bring their dogs along while eating on patios and in other outdoor areas under Senate Bill 122.

The legislation would allow dogs on restaurant patios under certain circumstances, which are detailed in the latest version the bill, which was approved 32-6 by the Senate on Wednesday.

Dogs would have to be leashed and couldn’t pass through the restaurant interior, sit in chairs, tables, counters, on customers’ laps or enter any area where food is prepared.

[Best Pet-Friendly Restaurants In The Detroit Area]

Patios would have to be free of visible dog hair, dander and waste. Surfaces contaminated by dog waste would have to be disinfected immediately and no one touching a dog or cleaning up dog waste would be permitted to serve food or drinks until his or her hands are washed. Also, dogs must be attended all times by a customer 18 years of age or older.

The new law would not require business owners to admit dogs, and local communities could still pass ordinances prohibiting dogs on restaurant patios.

The legislation now heads to the House for consideration.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.