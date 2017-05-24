2 Killed In ‘Suspicious’ Fire At Detroit Group Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – An investigation is underway on Detroit’s east side after two people were found dead following a suspicious fire at an adult foster care group home.
Detroit fire officials say the blaze broke out at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at the house on Lakewood St., near Freud and Chalmers, a block south of Jefferson Ave.
Detroit Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell said foul play is suspected.
“Our arson investigators just left the scene,” Fornell told WWJ’s Mike Campbell, shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday. “Right now they’re calling it suspicious. It’s undetermined what caused it. They know it started in the front living room area; that was where most of the fire was.”
The victims have been identified as a 60-year old man and 59-year old woman who were upstairs when the fire started. Five other people escaped, including one woman was taken to a local hospital after suffering an anxiety attack.
Fornell said police were interviewing witnesses.
No names have been released.