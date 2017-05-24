Johnathan Williams Will Return To Gonzaga For Senior Season

Gonzaga, Johnathan Williams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams has decided to return to school for his senior season after previously submitting his name for the NBA draft without hiring an agent.

Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season as Gonzaga advanced to the national title game, where the Bulldogs lost to North Carolina. He is the leading scorer and rebounder returning to the Zags next season.

Williams made 59 percent of his shots from the field and blocked 36 shots. He was named to the All-West Coast Conference team in his first season as a Zag after transferring from Missouri.

Nigel Williams-Goss and Zach Collins previously announced they were leaving early and hiring agents.

