Elderly Man Who Got Lost On Joy Ride Across State Found Safe

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – An elderly west Michigan man listed as “endangered missing” after getting lost on a joy ride across the state has been found safe.

According Michigan State Police, 89-year-old Robert Reddington left his home in Marcellus, south of Kalamazoo, on Monday — telling people he was headed to the Secretary of State’s office in Benton Harbor to renew his driver’s license.

However, Reddington went many miles in the wrong direction, eventually asking for directions at a dollar store in metro Detroit. The clerk called police who pulled him over in Roseville at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He told the cop a different story.

“The man did not seem confused to our officers,” said Roseville Police Chief James Berlin. “He claimed he was bored and decided to go for a drive…and went boat show at Metro Beach. He was on his way home and got lost.”

Berlin said Reddington had money and gas and wasn’t listed as missing at that time. The officer gave Reddington directions to go home, but he didn’t make it.

After a call out to the public for tips Wednesday morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found in Waterford Township.

He’s doing OK, according to officials. It’s unclear at this time how or why he was where he was. Foul play is not suspected.

Deputies were speaking with his family about picking him up.