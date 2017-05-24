Weather Girl Sol Perez Is Taking The Internet By Storm [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
Last March, I wrote about Yanet Garica, who E! Online called “The Hottest Weather Girl on the Planet.”
Today I am here to bring you Argentinian weather girl Maria Sol Perez. With over 1 million followers on Instagram, people can’t get enough of their weather fix.
According to Perez’s Twitter bio that I have translated with Google Translate, she is a former fighter and conductor and works for TyC Sports Network. Her posts routinely get over 100,000 likes and once you lay your eyes on the photos you will understand why.
Hoy son las fotos para el #Bailando2017 😱🙈voy a ir subiendo historias para que vean todo ! Arrancamos la semana con @kayu_campana428 por @tycsports ⛅️⛅️! Zapatos @ninacharme Pelo @luiggi_morales Make up @armoaglow Vestuarista @caromrquez #lachicadelclima #tycsports #clima #solperez #sportia #lunes #look
According to Maxim.com, soccer star Ronaldo is a fan of Ms. Perez:
Ronaldo “saw me live,” she says in the tweet above, “I died. Tomorrow I’m not going to”—and she tags the Twitter for her employer.
The soccer superstar has been with a long line of stunning women, including former Miss Spain, Desire Cordero. Not so coincidentally, he met her on Instagram.
We’d bet Sol Perez knows this, so it’s probably understandable for her to freak out a little knowing Ronaldo’s in the audience.
I wonder if I were to get a satellite dish if I could get TyC Sports Network?