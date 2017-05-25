Police: Gunman Threatens Clerk In Ferndale 7-Eleven Robbery [VIDEO]

FERNDALE (WWJ) – Ferndale police have released security video as they search for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint.

The crime took place at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 21. According to police, the robber entered the convenience store at 9 Mile Rd. and Pinecrest, armed with a handgun.

Police say the man racked a round into the chamber of the weapon and ordered the female clerk to give him the cash out of the register. She complied, and the robber than took the woman’s car keys from her purse. He forced her at gunpoint into a closet and told her not to open the door.

The suspect then left the store and stole the clerk’s car, police said. A few hours later, Detroit police found the car near Cherrylawn and Norfolk.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 5’6” tall with a thin build and “the voice of a teenager.” He was wearing all black, including a black hooded face mask.

Investigators, who are still looking for witnesses, are asking for tips from the public. Anyone who has any information about this crime is asked to call Ferndale police at 248-541-3650 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.