2-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured, Hit By Brick Through Car Window

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for suspects after a toddler was struck by a brick and hospitalized.

Detroit police say two men were standing at the corner of the I-75 Service Drive and E. Warren Ave. Wednesday night when a car pulled up. In it, police said, was a woman and her 2-year-old granddaughter, who was in the backseat

Police said one of the men ran out in front of the car and then went to the back; and as the grandmother started to pass the corner, she heard a noise in the back of her car.

Police say one of the men threw a brick through the window, and it hit the child in the head. She was taken to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

One of the suspects is described as a skinny black male between the ages of 17 and 21, wearing a red hoodie and white pants. There is no description of the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-267-4600 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.