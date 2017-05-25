Mega-Theft: 33 Cars, Trucks Damaged During Theft Of Radios At Dealership

JACKSON, Mich. (WWJ) – Employees at a Chrysler Dodge dealership in Blackman Township arrived to work Thursday morning to find dozens of cars and trucks damaged by theft.
Police say 33 cars, trucks, and Jeeps were damaged overnight as one or more thieves ripped radios out of the new vehicles.
The damage and theft will top $150,000 according to the dealership.
Police continue to investigate with other agencies who report similar incidents along the I-94 corridor.
If anyone has information about this or other similar thefts you are asked to contact Detective Shayne Allen at 517-788-4223.