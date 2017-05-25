Teen, Missing Since Monday, Last Seen Near Fenton McDonalds

May 25, 2017 5:56 PM
Filed Under: Fenton, Lacy Fowler, missing

FENTON (WWJ) – Police and family are asking for help locating a teen missing since Monday.

Lacy Fowler

Lacy Fowler, 15, was last seen in the area of a McDonald’s restaurant on Owen Road in Fenton.

Fowler is 5 foot 4 inches and weighs 185 pounds — she has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black Nike hoodie and red/black athletic pants. She wears glasses and has a nose piercing and multiple piercing in her ears.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department at 517-546-2440.

