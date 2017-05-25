Teen, Missing Since Monday, Last Seen Near Fenton McDonalds

FENTON (WWJ) – Police and family are asking for help locating a teen missing since Monday.
Lacy Fowler, 15, was last seen in the area of a McDonald’s restaurant on Owen Road in Fenton.
Fowler is 5 foot 4 inches and weighs 185 pounds — she has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black Nike hoodie and red/black athletic pants. She wears glasses and has a nose piercing and multiple piercing in her ears.
If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department at 517-546-2440.