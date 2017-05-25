Teenage Robbery Suspect Wounded In Shootout With Police At Detroit CVS

DETROIT (WWJ) – A teenager has been shot and wounded by Detroit police after an alleged attempted robbery on the city’s northwest side.

Police say an employee at a CVS Pharmacy store at McNichols and Wyoming reported pair of masked robbers disarmed a security guard and put a gun to her head, shortly before 5 a.m.

Police were called to the scene and there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and one of the suspects inside the store.

One suspect, who police said is 16 years old, was shot multiple times in the buttocks, police said. The other, also 16, was arrested without further incident.

No officers, customers or employees were hurt.

According to Assistant Detroit Police Chief Arnold Williams, the two teens are suspected of robbing a man at a bus stop right across the street just before the CVS incident.

“We do have the actual complainant from that armed robbery,” Williams told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “He confirmed that the two black males who robbed him actually did go inside the CVS and commit the robbery.”

The wounded teen remains hospitalized with what Williams said are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released.