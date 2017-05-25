CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Teenage Robbery Suspect Wounded In Shootout With Police At Detroit CVS

May 25, 2017 7:29 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A teenager has been shot and wounded by Detroit police after an alleged attempted robbery on the city’s northwest side.

Police say an employee at a CVS Pharmacy store at McNichols and Wyoming reported pair of masked robbers disarmed a security guard and put a gun to her head, shortly before 5 a.m.

Police were called to the scene and there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and one of the suspects inside the store.

cvs shootout Teenage Robbery Suspect Wounded In Shootout With Police At Detroit CVS

(Photo: Charlie Langton/WWJ)

One suspect, who police said is 16 years old, was shot multiple times in the buttocks, police said. The other, also 16, was arrested without further incident.

No officers, customers or employees were hurt.

According to Assistant Detroit Police Chief Arnold Williams, the two teens are suspected of robbing a man at a bus stop right across the street just before the CVS incident.

“We do have the actual complainant from that armed robbery,” Williams told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “He confirmed that the two black males who robbed him actually did go inside the CVS and commit the robbery.”

The wounded teen remains hospitalized with what Williams said are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released.

