Report: RB Matt Asiata Expected To Sign With Lions

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Lions may have finally added a running back into the mix this offseason.
According to the Pioneer Press, former Minnesota Vikings running back Matt Asiata is going to sign a one-year deal with the Lions.
Asiata attended Lions minicamp earlier in the month. He spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, rushing for 402 yards on 121 carries in 2016.
The Lions have finished near the bottom of the league in rushing for many years, finishing ahead of only the Los Angeles Rams An Vikings last season. Detroit running back Ameer Abdullah missed most of the season due to a torn ligament in his left foot.
The terms of Asiata’s deal with the Lions have not yet been reported.