Snyder Joins National Call To Lower U.S. Flags On Memorial Day

May 29, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: Rick Snyder

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered all U.S. flags in Michigan to be lowered in observance of Memorial Day.

The governor’s office says Snyder joined President Donald Trump’s call for flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday. Snyder says it’s intended to “pay respect to the men and women who gave their lives” serving the country.

State residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to follow the invitation.

On Memorial Day, the flag is displayed at half-staff until noon, then full-staff from noon until sunset.

 

