Braves Beat Angels; Trout Headed For Surgery On Thumb

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves took advantage Monday when the Los Angeles Angels were without their star center fielder.

They’re going to have to get used to this in Anaheim.

Matt Adams and Danny Santana each had a two-run double during a six-run third inning, and the Braves beat the Angels 6-3 on Monday after Mike Trout was placed on the disabled list.

Trout is on the DL for the first time in his career and will need surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks.

“We have to be more than one guy, and feel we are,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s a big loss in the clubhouse and on the field, but hopefully the surgery goes well and he’s back in a reasonable amount of time and we’ll have our offense in gear by the time he gets back.”

Albert Pujols hit his 598th career homer, one of three solo home runs off Julio Teheran (4-4). Teheran won his second game since April by holding the Angels to six hits — including the shots by Andrelton Simmons, Pujols and Luis Valbuena — in his 6 1/3 innings.

“He was good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Take away the homers and he was really good.”

The Braves chased starter Ricky Nolasco (2-5) in the third. Nolasco has not won since April 27.

“It looked like Ricky was trying to throw his way out of jams instead of pitching,” Scioscia said.

Teheran allowed two earned runs and no homers in his previous four road starts. He walked one and struck out five Monday. All three home runs came on 0-1 fastballs.

The Angels loaded the bases with one out to chase Teheran in the seventh, but reliever Jose Ramirez, after falling being 3-1 to Cameron Maybin, came back to work the count full and then induce him to hit into an inning-ending double play.

“Huge,” Snitker said. “Just to come back in that count like he did was really big. Great job.”

Jim Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 11th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Infielder Brandon Phillips was held out with a right knee contusion after taking a foul to the knee Sunday in San Francisco. Braves manager Brian Snitker said he expected Phillips back Tuesday.

Angels: When the Angels placed Trout on the 10-day disabled list and called up outfielder Eric Young Jr. from Triple-A Salt Lake, they moved left-hander Tyler Skaggs (oblique strain) to the 60-day DL to make 40-man roster space for Young, who started Monday in left.

UNDERSTAND YOUR PAIN

Snitker said he wasn’t going to approach the Angels differently after learning about the loss of Trout, but appreciated losing a star player. His Braves are without first baseman Freddie Freeman because of a broken wrist.

“We’re just going at whoever we play,” Snitker said. “We know how they feel, we lost our guy.”

QUOTABLE

Scioscia: “A lot of guys have had a rough first third to the season and need to start pump it up, and we feel they will. You’re not going to replace what Mike brings in the middle of the lineup. But as a whole, one through nine, we’re going to have to.”

UP NEXT

Braves: Right-hander Bartolo Colon (2-5) will try to turn his season around against another of his former teams Tuesday. Colon, 44, has gone 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA in his last six starts.

Angels: Right-hander Parker Bridwell is scheduled to make his major league debut against the Braves. Since being acquired from the Orioles on April 27, he is 2-2 with a 1.26 ERA in seven minor league appearances (six starts).

