CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

GOP Michigan Leaders Set To Approve Budget Without Snyder

May 30, 2017 3:33 PM

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Republican lawmakers could approve a state budget without the agreement of Gov. Rick Snyder for the first time in his tenure after they reached an impasse over making newly hired school employees ineligible for a pension in retirement.

Legislative leaders signed “target” spending levels over the weekend — a key step before the GOP-led House and Senate can start ironing out differences in a $55 billion plan beginning Tuesday. The last time such a deal was struck without the governor’s involvement was 2009, when Democrat Jennifer Granholm was in office and the state faced budget deficits.

There is no such revenue shortfall this time.

Republicans’ agreement would hold in reserve $475 million that Snyder proposed saving or spending. It would instead earmark the money for initial transition costs to make new school workers eligible for a 401(k) only and not a hybrid pension/401(k) plan in the Michigan Public School Employees Retirement System. The Republican governor and Democrats oppose the switch.

“Reforming MPSERS and finding a solution to the debt crisis crushing our local schools and teachers is critically important, and that is why the House and Senate are continuing to move the budget process forward with a focus on this issue,” said Gideon D’Assandro, spokesman for House Speaker Tom Leonard.

Snyder spokesman Ari Adler said the governor still wants to work with the Legislature on the budget.

“Gov. Snyder remains committed to a responsible budget that is smartly balanced and serves Michiganders well now and into the future,” he said.

Legislative economists estimated last week that closing the hybrid plan, which Snyder has said is working because is it better funded than a plan for more veteran teachers, would cost Michigan an average of $465 million more annually in the first five years.

The stalemate between Snyder and GOP legislators could delay enactment of the budget, which typically is wrapped up in early June — months before the October start date. The governor and legislative leaders plan to attend the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual policy conference on Mackinac Island this week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch