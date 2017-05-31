Browns Top Pick Myles Garrett Not Practicing

May 31, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: cleveland browns, Myles Garrett

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett continues to be slowed by an unspecified injury.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft wasn’t on the field Wednesday as his teammates worked out. Garrett was with a group of other injured players, who worked with trainers on the side.

Last week, Garrett described the injury “as a little nick” and said the Browns were holding him out of practice as a precaution. He also said he expected to be “full tilt” for this week’s workouts. A Browns spokesman said Garrett did participate in Tuesday’s practice, which wasn’t open to the media.

The 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett was slowed by an ankle injury during part of his junior season at Texas A&M.

The Browns are counting on Garrett to not only improve their pass rush but a defensive unit that was ranked among the worst in the NFL last season.

___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

