Waterford Township Man Found Not Guilty In State Trooper Dragging Death

May 31, 2017 11:31 AM

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A Waterford Township man has been found not guilty in the dragging death of Michigan State Police trooper Chad Wolf in 2015

The jury found 70-year-old Charles Warren not guilty on all charges in Oakland County Circuit Court, moments ago.

According to investigators, Wolf was on patrol Aug. 28, 2015 on Dixie Highway and I-75 in Springfield Township when Warren’s car, which was towing a trailer, collided with his motorcycle.

Police said 38-year-old Wolf was pulled from the motorcycle, trapped beneath the trailer and dragged almost four miles before Warren pulled into a freeway rest area.

Warren was charged with reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at an accident.

WWJ’s Jon Hewett is in the courtroom. Stay tuned for the latest.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch