Waterford Township Man Found Not Guilty In State Trooper Dragging Death

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A Waterford Township man has been found not guilty in the dragging death of Michigan State Police trooper Chad Wolf in 2015
The jury found 70-year-old Charles Warren not guilty on all charges in Oakland County Circuit Court, moments ago.
According to investigators, Wolf was on patrol Aug. 28, 2015 on Dixie Highway and I-75 in Springfield Township when Warren’s car, which was towing a trailer, collided with his motorcycle.
Police said 38-year-old Wolf was pulled from the motorcycle, trapped beneath the trailer and dragged almost four miles before Warren pulled into a freeway rest area.
Warren was charged with reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at an accident.
WWJ’s Jon Hewett is in the courtroom. Stay tuned for the latest.