Donald Trump, covfefe, Internet, Twitter, Twitter rant

Donald Trump Tweets ‘Covfefe,’ Internet Goes Crazy

May 31, 2017 7:29 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, tweet

WASHINGTON (AP/WWJ) — A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe.”

Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

It had no context or explanation, leaving the internet to figure it out on their own. So they did.

The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts. Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m., “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Many on Twitter have supplied tongue-in-cheek meanings. One user joked that “covfefe” is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.

Here are some other gems.

Even Jimmy Kimmel got in on the act.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up “covfefe” on its website. Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms.
The most popular suggestions have to do with having hands too small to type complete words.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch