Donald Trump Tweets ‘Covfefe,’ Internet Goes Crazy

WASHINGTON (AP/WWJ) — A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe.”

Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

It had no context or explanation, leaving the internet to figure it out on their own. So they did.

The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts. Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m., “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Many on Twitter have supplied tongue-in-cheek meanings. One user joked that “covfefe” is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.

Here are some other gems.

This is what happens when the communications head gets fired. #cofveve pic.twitter.com/TW4NGFqOvk — Beki Knott (@lotsofuss) May 31, 2017

it was the cofveve of times. it was the cofveve of times. — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) May 31, 2017

Mexico is going to pay for the Cofveve? — Brian Spope (@BrianSpanner1) May 31, 2017

What is cofveve? Let's figure it out together. — Kyle A. Hickman (@kyle_a_hickman) May 31, 2017

Even Jimmy Kimmel got in on the act.

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up “covfefe” on its website. Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms.

The most popular suggestions have to do with having hands too small to type complete words.

