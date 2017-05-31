Lithium Battery Catches Fire Mid-Flight, Forces Landing In Michigan

May 31, 2017 8:19 AM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco landed in Michigan after a lithium battery in a passenger’s laptop apparently started a fire.

No injuries were reported and the plane landed safely about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

JetBlue says in a statement that flight 915 from John F. Kennedy Airport was diverted “following reports of smoke emitting from a carry-on bag holding an electronic device.”

Passenger Kat Honniball tells WZZM-TV people aboard were “absolutely calm” as flight attendants responded.

Firefighters responded at the airport as a precaution, but the airport says the fire was out by the time the plane landed. Airport spokeswoman Tara Hernandez says the plane took off about 8:50 p.m. and continued the flight to San Francisco.

*Copyright, Associated Press

