Man Beaten To Death With Metal Pipe In Detroit Parking Lot

May 31, 2017 10:06 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man has been arrested in the fatal beating of another man in a Southwest Detroit parking lot.

A Detroit police spokesperson says officers were on patrol in 8800 block of Vernor at around 11 p.m. Tuesday when they heard screaming.

They were flagged down by a group of people in a parking lot and observed the suspect hitting the victim with a metal pipe, police said. He was ordered to stop and he did, but it was too late.

The victim, identified as a 47-year-old Detroit man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

No names have been released.

