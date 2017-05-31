Man Beaten To Death With Metal Pipe In Detroit Parking Lot

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man has been arrested in the fatal beating of another man in a Southwest Detroit parking lot.
A Detroit police spokesperson says officers were on patrol in 8800 block of Vernor at around 11 p.m. Tuesday when they heard screaming.
They were flagged down by a group of people in a parking lot and observed the suspect hitting the victim with a metal pipe, police said. He was ordered to stop and he did, but it was too late.
The victim, identified as a 47-year-old Detroit man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
No names have been released.