Missing Royal Oak Man Last Seen Buying Cigarettes In Mt. Clemens

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – Police in Macomb County are searching for a man missing since Tuesday.
Authorities say 51-year-old Djon Gojcevic of Royal Oak was last seen in the Mt. Clemens area when he was dropped off at work at 4:00 p.m. — he left on foot from his job and was last seen buying cigarettes at 4:15 p.m. at a Buscemis party store located at 233 N. Groesbeck, Mt Clemens.
He lives in Royal Oak but is known to frequent the homes of family in Sterling Heights, however, nobody has seen or heard from him.
Gojcevic was wearing a long sleeve red Nike shirt, gray sweat pants with two gray stripes running down both sides and black shoes.
He doesn’t have a car or a cell phone.
Anyone with information should call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9412.