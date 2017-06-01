1984 World Champion Jack Morris To Hold Autograph Signing June 3 At The D Shop

DETROIT- Former Tigers pitcher and 1984 World Series Champion Jack Morris, will be signing autographs at Comerica Park on Saturday, June 3 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at The D Shop. Don’t miss this special opportunity to meet Morris and have your autograph authenticated by Major League Baseball. The Tigers will continue to offer authentication of autographed items at a public signing, making each fan’s autograph unique. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities.

A ticket is required for admission to the autograph signing. Tickets are available at tigers.com/autographs, by calling or emailing the Authentics department (information below) or at The D Shop the day of the event. Fans that bring their own items will pay $50 per autograph (no additional inscriptions). All tickets include free parking in lots 1 and 2, located near Comerica Park. Free parking is for the autograph signing only and expires after the event.

For mail orders or additional information please contact Marc Himelstein at 313-471-2064 or authentics@tigers.com.

Tigers return home for a six-game homestand against the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels June 2-8 at Comerica Park. Tickets are available at the Comerica Park Box Office, online at tigers.com and by phone at (866) 66-TIGER (84437).