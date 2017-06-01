Fans Rejoice As Another Shake Shack Set To Open In Michigan
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Fans Rejoice As Another Shake Shack Set To Open In Michigan

June 1, 2017 8:38 AM

(WWJ) You might want to sit down for this if you’re a fan of creamy cold milkshakes and juicy cheeseburgers: Another Shake Shack is coming to Michigan.

The fast food chain is building a new restaurant in Troy and they say this one will be made from recycled and sustainable materials.

It will be located on Big Beaver Road near the The Somerset Collection. There, according to the Detroit News, it will join a bevy of new eateries.

“Local eatery Crispelli’s Bakery and Pizzeria opened a Troy location last year at 645 E. Big Beaver, and national chain Sedona Taphouse popped up at 198 E. Big Beaver earlier this year. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood will open its first Michigan location June 19 at 2100 W. Big Beaver,” the News wrote.

Currently, the only Shake Shack location in Michigan is located in downtown Detroit, where fans lined up around the block on its opening weekend. Shake Shack is known for its milkshakes, burgers and hot dogs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch