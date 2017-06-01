Fans Rejoice As Another Shake Shack Set To Open In Michigan

(WWJ) You might want to sit down for this if you’re a fan of creamy cold milkshakes and juicy cheeseburgers: Another Shake Shack is coming to Michigan.
The fast food chain is building a new restaurant in Troy and they say this one will be made from recycled and sustainable materials.
It will be located on Big Beaver Road near the The Somerset Collection. There, according to the Detroit News, it will join a bevy of new eateries.
“Local eatery Crispelli’s Bakery and Pizzeria opened a Troy location last year at 645 E. Big Beaver, and national chain Sedona Taphouse popped up at 198 E. Big Beaver earlier this year. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood will open its first Michigan location June 19 at 2100 W. Big Beaver,” the News wrote.
Currently, the only Shake Shack location in Michigan is located in downtown Detroit, where fans lined up around the block on its opening weekend. Shake Shack is known for its milkshakes, burgers and hot dogs.