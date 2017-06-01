‘Geyser’ Opens Up At Westland Intersection [VIDEO]

June 1, 2017 1:03 PM

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Old Faithful it’s not, but what looks like a geyser is a wet and wild sight at a Westland intersection.

Reporting from Wayne Road and Cherry Hill at noon on Thursday, WWJ’s Zahra Huber said gawker traffic was becoming a issue, as water blasts about 30 feet upward from what officials say is broken water main.

“I was actually able to see it from about a mile away…Everyone is just standing nearby in parking lots watching this because it’s quite a site to see,” Huber said. “It blew the manhole cover off, so the manhole cover is actually off this hole in the ground and the water is just shooting up into the sky.”

About two hours after the main broke, traffic was still getting by in one lane — although motorists are urged to avoid the area. Drivers who do come by should expect a bit of a car wash.

Shawn, who lives in the area, was rolling back and forth through the spray in his wheelchair. “I just enjoy it,” he said. “It’s cold, but for a warm day like this it’s great.”

Police and repair crews are on the scene. Doug Morton, with the city of Westland, said a contractor working on a Cherry Hill resurfacing project was removing some debris when a valve began leaking, before failing entirely.

The water was still running at full force as of 1 p.m., and it’s not clear at this time how long repairs may take.

No boil water advisory has been issued and no injuries have been reported.

