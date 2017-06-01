Man Who Says Detroit Cops Framed Him For Murder To See If He’ll Face Second Trial

DETROIT (AP/WWJ) — A man cleared of murder after 25 years in prison is returning to a Detroit courtroom to learn if prosecutors will drop the case.

Desmond Ricks had argued that he was framed by Detroit police. His conviction was set aside last week after an examination of two bullets showed they couldn’t be connected to a gun that was presented as the murder weapon in 1992.

Per the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school, Ricks was accused of killing a pal outside a Detroit restaurant and sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

“The prosecution developed a case against Ricks that relied heavily on evidence from the now-defunct Detroit Police Department Crime Lab ballistics unit, which linked the bullets recovered from Bennett’s body to a .38 caliber revolver belonging to Ricks’ mother,” the Innocence Clinic wrote about the incident, adding that new evidence emerged that undermined the credibility of that evidence and instead suggested that the bullets that killed Bennett could not have been fired from the gun belonging to Ricks’s mother.

Prosecutors are expected to disclose their next step Thursday. With gun evidence thrown out and a trial witness recanting, a second trial appears unlikely.

Ricks’ case was reopened at the request of the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school. A gun expert said bullets taken from the victim weren’t the ones that he was asked to analyze in 1992.

“This is a vindication for David Townshend, who went out on a limb and had the courage to say the bullets were switched and that caused him to give false results,” the Innocence Clinic said. “It’s also vindication for our students, who believed in this case and encouraged us to take it. We had a hard time believing it ourselves—that they [the now shuttered crime lab] could be so brazen as to switch bullets. The students convinced us that there was something to this case, and that we should take it. They were right.”

