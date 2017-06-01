Police: 1 Killed, 2 Critically Injured As Stolen Jeep Runs Light

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – One man is dead and two others injured when the car they were driving in was struck by a car believed to be stolen.

Police say that it happened before 1 p.m. Thursday — when two suspects in a Silver Jeep ran a red light at Masonic Blvd. near Kelly Rd. hitting a Silver 2006 Chevrolet HHR going westbound.

A 51-year-old Warren man was pronounced dead at the scene; a 71-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were taken to an area hospital — reported to be in critical condition.

The two suspects in the car fled from the scene on foot — one man, 45-year-old from Warren, is in custody, the other suspect is still at large.

According to police the men the Jeep may have been involved in a larceny prior to the crash.

“All we have identification wise is a white male, 25-35 (years old), heavily tattooed and thinning and balding hair. Last seen wearing either a white tank top or white t-shirt,” Roseville Police Chief James Berlin telling WWJ.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roseville police at (586) 447-4484.