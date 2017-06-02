Woman Hits Cop With Car, Leads Police On Chase In Waterford

WATERFORD (WWJ) – A 34-year-old woman is jailed on felony charges after she allegedly hit a cop with her car and led police on a chase in Waterford Township.

Police said the incident began when the suspect, later identified as Tiffany Elise Edwards, for an unknown reason followed a 17-year-old girl home from a CVS store at Crescent Lake Rd. and Highland Road.

When the teen got home she ran inside and told her parents who called police as Edwards allegedly got out of her car, a black Dodge Challenger, and went into the family’s backyard.

When officers arrived, the woman got back into her vehicle fled from police. She came to a stop in a residential lot, and when the officer approached the car on foot with his gun drawn, Edwards allegedly sped up and drove right into him. The officer fired eight rounds into the Challenge, but police say Edwards continued to flee with the cop on the hood of her car. He was thrown to the ground, and police continued the chase.

When Edwards eventually came to a fenced dead-end, on Maplecrest, near North Service Drive, police said, she got out of her car and fled on food. Police set up a perimeter and Edwards was found nearby, with a flesh wound from a gunshot to her arm.

The officer she hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Edwards was taken into custody and arraigned in 51st District Court Friday on the following charges: assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder (a 10 year felony); feeling a police officer, third degree (a 5 year felony); and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer (a 2 year felony).

Bond was set at $50,000 cash. Edwards remains lodged at the Oakland County Jail awaiting a preliminary exam set for June 21.