Amid Spittle-Flying Tirade, Ausmus Makes Contact With Umpire; Discipline To Follow? [VIDEO]

By Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Brad Ausmus committed a cardinal baseball sin on Saturday afternoon, but apparently in good faith.

It remains to be seen if he’ll face discipline from MLB.

After Ausmus was ejected in the first inning for unleashing a verbal tirade on umpires Manny Gonzalez and Fieldin Culbreth, he appeared to spit on Culbreth’s shoulder as he was yelling in his face. Culbreth immediately looked down at the spot where the spittle landed, prompting Ausmus to reach out and wipe it off.

Managers and players are generally barred from making contact with umpires. Those who cross the line typically incur a fine or a suspension.

After Ausmus brushed off Culbreth’s shoulder, it appeared the two came to some kind of understanding.

Brad Ausmus accidentally spits on umpire, wipes it off pic.twitter.com/ze4FPE6o6m — That Dude (@cjzer0) June 3, 2017

The argument began when Ausmus’ apparent request for a video review was either denied or overlooked by the umpire crew. After Victor Martinez was called out on a close play at first base, Ausmus gestured to his ears, a common sign for the umpires to put on their headsets.

When the game wasn’t paused, Ausmus raced out of the dugout and got in the face of Gonzalez, the home plate umpire. Culbreth, the first base umpire, stepped in to intervene, but Ausmus only grew hotter. Culbreth ejected him soon thereafter.

Ausmus received a standing ovation from the Comerica Park fans as he walked off the field.

Your browser does not support iframes.

It was the 11th ejection of Ausmus’ career as a manager. Bench coach Gene Lamont replaced him for the rest of the game.