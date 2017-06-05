CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Man Wanted In Armed Muggings At Detroit ATMs [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

June 5, 2017 4:59 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police need tips from the public to identify a man wanted in a pair of armed robberies at west side ATMs.

At 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, police say the suspect approached a man who had just used an ATM in the 16900 block of Meyers Rd., pointed a handgun him and demanded money. The victim complied and was not injured.

16900 block of meyers Man Wanted In Armed Muggings At Detroit ATMs [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Meyers Rd. incident. (Photo: Detroit police)

About 12 hours later, police say, the same armed suspect approached a woman who’d pulled up to an ATM in the 4000 block of Livernois. He came around from behind her vehicle, pointed a gun at her through her car window and took the cash directly from the ATM. No shots were fired and the woman wasn’t physically hurt.

atm robber Man Wanted In Armed Muggings At Detroit ATMs [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Robbery in the 4000 block of Livernois. (Photo: Detroit police)

The suspect in the first incident is described as a black male, possibly in his 40s,  5’10” – 6’ tall, with a medium build and a medium to dark complexion. He was wearing a fisherman hat, striped shirt, and dark-colored shorts. In the second incident, the suspect was described the same way, except that he was wearing a light-colored tank top and shorts.

Both robberies were caught on security camera.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1240 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

