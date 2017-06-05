Judge Says Part Of Lawsuit In Flint Water Crisis Can Proceed

June 5, 2017 9:10 PM
Filed Under: Flint water crisis

FLINT (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss portions of a sweeping lawsuit against state and local officials in the Flint water crisis.

Residents who drank lead-tainted water can continue to press ahead with their claim that their right to “bodily integrity” was spoiled by the disastrous decision to distribute water that wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion.

Federal Judge Judith Levy in Ann Arbor says residents so far have sufficiently argued that the conduct of government officials “was so egregious as to shock the conscience” — a key legal standard. The judge dismissed other parts of the lawsuit Monday.

The lawsuit is one of many in the Flint water mess. For 18 months, the city used the Flint River, but the corrosive water caused lead to leach from old pipes.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch