Le'Veon Bell Called Out For Sliding Into Model's DMs On Instagram [PHOTOS]

June 5, 2017 12:33 PM
By: Evan Jankens
Dating isn’t what it once used to be.

Kids now have the options of dating apps such as Bumble and Tinder. Some even use Twitter and Instagram’s private messaging options to find love, and when that happens it’s called “sliding into the DMs.”

Former Michigan State running back and current Pittsburgh Steeler Le’Veon Bell was called out over the weekend for trying to make a play on Instagram model Karen Villarreal.

According to The Big Lead, she called out Bell via her Instagram story saying, “I will never understand why dudes or athletes, especially those with gf’s [girlfriends] even TRY. Truly makes me sick.” She continued to write, “Didn’t he just have a baby with a beautiful girl?”

Bell did in fact have a daughter this past January.

She also posted the original message that Bell sent that said, “hello gorgeous.”

Always ready to eat 🍥🍜🍚🍤

A post shared by Karen Villarreal (@karen_vi) on

Last one of this #tbt black set 🙏🏼 Thanks for all the love y'all! Happy Valentines Day 🌹📷 @martin_depict

A post shared by Karen Villarreal (@karen_vi) on

Malibu Caves

A post shared by Karen Villarreal (@karen_vi) on

Villarreal has 1 million followers on Instagram and I would assume that people try to “slide into her DMs” on a daily basis.

 

