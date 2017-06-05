Tips Wanted To Find Runaway Grosse Pointe Woods Teen

GROSSE POINTE WOODS (WWJ) – Police in Grosse Pointe Woods are asking the public to keep an eye out for a runaway teen.

Christian-Maurice Dae’Qwon Goode, 14, was last seen by his guardian at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. That guardian told police he believes Christian ran off in fear that he was going to be in trouble for violating some household rules.

Police say this isn’t the first time he’s run away.

Goode is known to hang out around the area of Harper Woods High School and may be staying at an unknown friend’s house around the Grosse Pointe/Harper Woods area.

The teen is 5’8” and around 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what clothing is was wearing at the time of his appearance. Police say he does not have a cell phone.

Anyone who may have seen this missing person or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety at 313-343-2410.