Warren Man Wins $176K Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 Jackpot

LANSING (WWJ) – A Warren man says he plans to move up his up his retirement date after winning a hefty lottery prize.
The Michigan Lottery reports the man, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $176,010 jackpot on a Fantasy 5 ticket he bought at the Shell gas station at 31004 Van Dyke Ave. in Warren.
“I went back to the gas station where I bought the ticket and the clerk told me they sold a big winner and I needed to check my ticket,” said the player, according to a news release. “I had him scan it and he started going crazy because it was the first jackpot winner they’d ever sold.”
He matched the numbers drawn on May 9 – 02-09-13-33-36 – to win the big prize, which he claimed on Friday.
With his winnings, he plans to buy a new car and then invest the remainder.
“Winning means I’ll actually be able to retire in a couple of years. I feel lighter, all of my financial worries are gone,” he said.
Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. Monday night’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $105,000.