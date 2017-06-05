A Warren man says he plans to move up his up his retirement date after winning a hefty lottery prize.

Warren Man Wins $176K Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 Jackpot

June 5, 2017 11:39 AM
winning lotto ticket Warren Man Wins $176K Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 Jackpot

The actual winning ticket. (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

LANSING (WWJ) – A Warren man says he plans to move up his up his retirement date after winning a hefty lottery prize.

The Michigan Lottery reports the man, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $176,010 jackpot on a Fantasy 5 ticket he bought at the Shell gas station at 31004 Van Dyke Ave. in Warren.

“I went back to the gas station where I bought the ticket and the clerk told me they sold a big winner and I needed to check my ticket,” said the player, according to a news release. “I had him scan it and he started going crazy because it was the first jackpot winner they’d ever sold.”

He matched the numbers drawn on May 9 – 02-09-13-33-36 – to win the big prize, which he claimed on Friday.

With his winnings, he plans to buy a new car and then invest the remainder.

“Winning means I’ll actually be able to retire in a couple of years. I feel lighter, all of my financial worries are gone,” he said.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. Monday night’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $105,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch