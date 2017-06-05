Will Detroit Businesses Be Forced To Pay For Police Surveillance?

DETROIT (WWJ) – Late night businesses in Detroit may be forced into a becoming a paying partner for police surveillance – whether they want to or not.

The Detroit police video surveillance program called Project Green Light Detroit could soon be mandated for all late night businesses in the city.

Officials are writing an ordinance to require Detroit businesses serving customers after 10 p.m. to be part of the real-time video surveillance system.

There are already more than 120 gas stations, party stores and other businesses who have signed up for including the local McDonald’s franchise.

Project Green Light Detroit is not free –– according to the site the “cost of the program ranges from $4000-$6000 … with a cost of about $140/month for digital storage and a lease of equipment and cameras which are monitored by police.”

While police have reported drastic reductions in violent crime at those participating businesses – it has not been without detractors.

One Detroit gas station owner told WDIV-TV that the program is not protecting anyone. Mohammad Rustam, owns a Valero station and was robbed two nights in a row while the cameras rolled and the suspects disappeared with stolen items from his store.

“We’re paying every month,” he told WDIV. “So if the police is watching, what are they doing for us?”

There are also concerns about a mandatory ordinance seen as government overreach, along with privacy concerns.

An ordinance proposal could be before City Council in September.

Project Green Light Detroit begin in January of 2016.