Suspect Sought After 13-Year-Old Girl Robbed Of Cell Phone On Michigan Avenue

June 6, 2017 1:22 PM

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police are asking for help to identify a man who mugged a 13-year-old girl.

dearborn cell phone theft Suspect Sought After 13 Year Old Girl Robbed Of Cell Phone On Michigan Avenue

Dearborn police are looking for this man. (Photo: Dearborn police)

According to investigators, the teen was playing on the south side of Michigan Ave. near Middlesex St. at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, when an unknown man walked up and forcibly stole her cell phone.

Surveillance footage in the area showed the suspect fleeing the scene northbound across Michigan Ave. toward Middlesex.

Although the girl wasn’t physically hurt, Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad in a statement stressed the seriousness of the crime.

“This crime is disturbing because the suspect deliberately chose a young child to victimize.  Our number one priority is citizen safety. When that becomes jeopardized, we will do everything in our power to ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice,” Haddad said.

The suspect is described as a white or Arabic male, 25-40 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a red shirt and a green baseball hat. Police say he was unarmed.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, knows of his whereabouts or who has any information about this crime is asked to call police at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for this crime. As always, citizens may remain anonymous when reporting information.

