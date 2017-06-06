Belleville Man Charged With Murder In Shooting Outside Tim Horton’s

ROMULUS (WWJ) – A 44-year-old Belleville man has been charged with first degree murder in a shooting outside a Van Buren Township Tim Horton’s.
According to police, the victim — 38-year-old Edward Allan Kuehn of Belleville — was sitting in his car in the parking lot of the restaurant, in the 2100 block of Rawsonville Rd., at 7:30 a.m Sunday after going through the drive-thru.
Wayne County Prosecutors allege that Mark Allan Germano approached the vehicle, drew a firearm and shot Kuehn twice, in the head and neck, before fleeing the scene.
The police were dispatched to the location and found Kuehn’s lifeless body in the driver’s seat of his car. “Information developed during the police investigation,” prosecutors say, led to Germano’s arrest on the south end of Van Buren Township later in the day.
Germano and Kuehn were acquainted, according to authorities, and the shooting apparently stemmed from an earlier domestic situation involving a woman. No details regarding that have been released.
Germano is scheduled to be arraigned in 34th District Court in Romulus Wednesday morning.