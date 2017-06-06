CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WATCH: Two Predators Fans Celebrate Game 4 Win With Make Out Session On Live TV

June 6, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Nashville Predators, NHL, NHL Playoffs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup Finals

Bryan Altman

The Nashville Predators took down the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 on Monday night by a final of 4-1, and the win simultaneously made the Stanley Cup Final series a 2-2 tie, and made the entire city of Nashville lose its mind.

Some fans danced in the streets, some shouted “we want the cup,” some high-fived and hugged joyously, but none of their celebrations compared to the couple that vigorously made out on live TV immediately following the Preds’ big win.

WSMV reporter Chris Harris was live from the scene of the celebration in Nashville when two love-struck Preds fans started going at it on camera without a care in the world.

 

About midway through his spot, Harris was apparently made aware of what was going on behind him and responded perfectly.

“This is how it is in Smashville, baby!” Harris said as the couple continued on.

On thing’s for sure, if the Predators end up winning the cup, Smashville is going to be absolutely berserk.

If Game 4 was any indication, it’s probably a safe bet that Nashville will have some Stanley Cup babies being born just under a year from now.

