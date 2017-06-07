Awareness Campaign Against ‘Smurfing’ Begins At Pharmacies

DETROIT (WWJ) – Don’t do it.

That’s the message as State Attorney General Bill Schuette and Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard kick off a campaign to warn about the dangers of smurfing.

Smurfing is the criminal act of buying cold medicines with pseudoephedrine, like Allegra D or Sudafed, to use in the cooking process to make crystal meth (Methamphetamine).

Bouchard says with a new national registry keeping track of the purchases, drug dealers are trolling for people to help gain access to the drugs.

“If they approach you to buy it for them or want your identification to buy it in your name, things like that, that is not only dangerous — it’s illegal for you,” said Bouchard.

Smurfing carries a penalty of one year in jail and a $5,000 fine for each purchase conviction.

“I have a message for these criminals – you are being watched – if you are smurfing for meth cook you will be caught,” says Birmingham pharmacist P.R. Butro.

The drug methamphetamine falls into the same class as cocaine and other powerful street drugs. It’s known by many names including; meth, crank, chalk or speed — and it’s highly addictive.

“Very few families are left untouched with this problem of addiction –whether it’s meth or opioids or heroin — the point is — it’s a speeding train you can’t arrest your way out of it but — you can educate and let people be aware,” says Schuette.

The campaign includes putting up posters warning of the penalties at local pharmacies.