Book Returned To Library 52 Years Overdue

June 7, 2017 1:38 AM
Filed Under: Library Book, Library Fine, Overdue Book, Returned Book

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A book has found its way back to a Connecticut library – 52 years overdue.

Staff members at the Noah Webster Library in West Hartford say they don’t know who returned the copy of W.O. Mitchell’s “Who Has Seen The Wind.” The plot centers on a coming-of-age tale of a young man in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The book was returned Monday with a yellow sticky note reading, “Sorry it has taken so long.”

Library director Martha Church says she doesn’t know how much the fine would be for keeping the book so long. The current library fine is 15 cents per day. Church says it used to be 10 cents a day in 1977.

The library doesn’t plan to fine the person who returned the book.

 

