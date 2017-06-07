Cosby Lawyers Scour For Inconsistencies During Third Day Of Sexual Assault Trial

June 7, 2017 9:20 PM
Filed Under: bill cosby, sexual assault

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Testimony has wrapped up for the third day of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial outside Philadelphia.

The bulk of Wednesday’s session was taken up by the defense’s cross-examination of primary accuser Andrea Constand. She says Cosby fondled her breasts and genitals after drugging her at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

Cosby’s lawyers scoured Constand’s police statements for inconsistencies and her phone records for evidence she’d continued to interact with him.

Constand’s mother, Gianna, also testified.

Gianna Constand said she received several phone calls from Cosby, including one in which he shared lewd details of his encounter with Andrea Constand and apologized.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch