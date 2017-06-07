64-Year-Old Man Killed In On-The-Job Accident In Pontiac

DETROIT (WWJ) – An investigation is underway after a 64-year-old Warren man died in an accident on the job in Pontiac.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s office, witnesses reported the victim had been working on repairs to the back end of a large truck, at Waste Management in 200 block of E. Walton Blvd., when coworkers found him with an axle lying across his midsection.
The victim was unresponsive when medics arrived at the scene and performed CPR, officials said. He was taken to McLaren Hospital – Oakland where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Oakland County Medical Examiner. Sheriff’s officials said the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has been contacted to conduct a separate investigation.
The man’s name was not immediately released.